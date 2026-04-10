Zimbabwe: Women Push Back Against Gender Commission Scrapping Plans

Women mostly informal traders in Harare have expressed concern over proposals to scrap the Zimbabwe Gender Commission with many calling for reforms rather than outright abolition.

A street survey conducted by 263Chat captured a range of views from ordinary citizens highlighting concerns over gender equality, economic priorities and the effectiveness of public institutions.

Some respondents said the Commission had performed well in the 10 years that it has existed and dissolving it would be a reversal of its gains.

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"The Commission has played a pivotal role in highlighting gender issues and I must say it was the Commission that brought to the fore issues related to rape and abuse of women in churches.

Disbanding it or annexing it to another Commission would be a reversal of its gains," said Gamuchirai Gwaze a vendor in Harare CBD

A university student said the Commission plays a critical oversight role.

"Even if it's not perfect or effective in their sight, removing it sends the wrong message about commitment to gender equality," she said.

Informal traders, many of whom operate in challenging conditions also weighed in on the debate.

A female vendor at Copa Cabana bus terminus said women still face systemic barriers including harassment from law enforcement agents.

"We need more support, not less. Women are struggling in business, and institutions like this should be strengthened, not removed. The Commission has been our go to office in the face of abuse and harassment by law enforcement officers," she said

Meanwhile, some male respondents questioned the Commission's dissolution suggesting that gender issues should be a stand-alone entity.

"Why disbanding the Commission and annex it to another Commission. Gender matters need not to be separated." one commuter omnibus driver asked.

Civil society voices echoed concerns about the potential implications of the proposal.

While acknowledging the need for accountability and improved performance, some warned that dismantling constitutional institutions could weaken checks and balances.