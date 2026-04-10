Zimbabwe: Lawyers Condemn 'Flawed and Intimidating' Amendment Hearings

The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has criticised the consultative process for Constitutional Amendment Number 3 describing it as rushed, restrictive and potentially undermining democratic principles.

In a statement, the legal body said the four-day consultation period held between 30 March and 2 April 2026 alongside just 65 public meeting centres nationwide was severely restricted and grossly inadequate for a matter of national importance in a country with over six million registered voters.

"The LSZ notes that the 4-day timeline... and the number of public meetings... were severely restricted and grossly inadequate for an issue of such national importance," the statement read.

The organisation also raised concerns about limited access to consultation venues, warning that this could have compromised transparency and inclusivity.

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It cited Section 328(4) of the Constitution which requires Parliament to facilitate public scrutiny and input.

"The public consultative process was rushed and limited, with allegations of some venues being inaccessible... thus having a negative impact on transparency and inclusivity," the LSZ said.

The society further highlighted reports of intimidation, harassment and violence during the consultation period as well as disruptions affecting journalists and media coverage.

It pointed to incidents involving prominent figures including alleged attacks on Lovemore Madhuku, harassment of Tendai Biti at his law offices and the arrest that followed in Mutare.

Human rights lawyer Doug Coltart was also reportedly harassed during proceedings at the City Sports Centre.

According to the LSZ, such incidents contributed to what it described as a "restrictive environment" that undermined open democratic engagement.

The body also alleged that dissenting voices were sidelined during the hearings with claims that speaking opportunities were selectively allocated.

"It was also reported that those opposed to the bill were largely denied an opportunity to contribute... Anyone who got the opportunity to speak would be harangued and booed and repeatedly disrupted," the statement said.

LSZ said public consultations on constitutional matters are protected under fundamental rights, including freedom of expression, assembly and political participation.

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"Consultations related to Amendment 3 are protected by... constitutional rights... Discussions and consultations... fall squarely within the ambit of these political rights," it added.

The legal body warned that the conduct of the process could erode confidence in democratic institutions and the rule of law.

"The Law Society of Zimbabwe notes with grave concern that the process potentially undermines the democratic principles enshrined in our Constitution," the statement said.

It urged authorities, including the Speaker of Parliament's office to investigate the concerns raised and consider them in assessing the credibility and outcomes of the consultation process