Zimbabwe: Student in Court Over Alleged U.S.$3 000 School Theft to Buy Car

A 19-year-old Form Six student from St James Zongoro High School in Mutasa has appeared in court accused of stealing more than US$3 000 from his school's administration office, allegedly to buy a car.

Martin Chitembwe was brought before the Mutare Magistrates' Court this week, facing charges of unlawful entry and theft.

He denied the allegations when he appeared before Provincial Magistrate Poterai Gwezhira and was remanded out of custody.

He is expected to stand trial on 26 April.

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Prosecutor Joice Tinarwo told the court that the teenager allegedly gained access to the school office by deception.

It is claimed he misled deputy head Marian Masango into handing over keys by saying he had been sent by Reverend Bezel Matikiti.

Once in possession of the keys, Chitembwe is accused of unlocking both the main office and the clerk's office, where he allegedly stole US$3 202 from a drawer.

The court heard that the alleged theft came to light after police received a tip-off suggesting the student had purchased a black Toyota Lexus.

The matter came to light when police received a tip-off that the accused person had bought a black Toyota Lexus, Registration Number ACN0112 and arrested him. After interrogations, the accused confessed to stealing the money from the clerk's office and buying the motor vehicle, the court heard.

However, despite the alleged confession, Chitembwe has since pleaded not guilty in court.

Police have recovered US$2 400 of the money and seized the vehicle as investigations continue.