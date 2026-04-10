Namibia: Cabinet Approves First Film and Creative City

The Cabinet has given the green light to the establishment of Namibia's first film and creative city.

Information and communications technology minister Emma Theofelus announced the decision in the minutes of the Cabinet meetings held on 24 and 31 March.

"Cabinet took note of the efforts being made to advance the strategic development and prioritisation of Namibia's culture and creative industries sector as a key driver of economic growth, job creation and cultural preservation," Theofelus stated, adding that the film city will position Namibia as a competitive African hub for film and creative productions.

Preliminary estimates show the film city could generate N$173 million (US$10 million) in annual economic activity and create thousands of jobs.

The film city will provide state-of-the-art film production facilities and talent casting agencies as well as accommodation and hospitality services.

The government also wants the planned film city to offer world-class infrastructure, robust platforms for skills development, internships and on-the-job learning, ensuring a pipeline of Namibian creative talent.