Kenya: Air France Boosts Nairobi Capacity On Rising Travel Demand

Nairobi — Air France will increase passenger capacity on its Nairobi route from May, deploying a larger aircraft to meet growing demand for travel between East Africa and Europe.

The airline said it will introduce a Boeing 777-200 on the Nairobi-Paris route from May 15, replacing the Airbus A350 and boosting seat capacity by 12 percent.

Nairobi is among key cities gaining additional capacity under the airline's 2026 summer schedule, alongside Asian destinations such as Tokyo, Singapore and Bangkok, as carriers adjust networks to shifting global travel demand.

The route links to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, Air France's main hub, offering onward connections to over 300 destinations across the SkyTeam network.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The move is expected to support business, diplomatic and tourism travel, while strengthening connectivity between East Africa, Europe and North America.

Air France said its global network will cover nearly 170 destinations across 73 countries this summer, with long-haul capacity rising by 2 percent compared to 2025.

The expansion comes as Kenya strengthens its position as a regional hub for diplomacy, finance and logistics, supporting steady demand for premium and corporate travel.

The airline is also enhancing its onboard product, including rolling out La Première first-class suites and introducing high-speed Wi-Fi across its fleet.

Industry trends show airlines are redirecting capacity toward Africa and Asia amid disruptions in parts of the Middle East, reinforcing Nairobi's role as a strategic aviation gateway.

The updated flight schedules are now available through Air France booking channels.