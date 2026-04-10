Kenya: Athletics Legend Treated to Game Drive Ahead of Guest Appearance At SOYA Awards

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 10, 2026 - The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) on Friday hosted Ethiopian marathon legend and two-time Olympic 10,000m champion, Haile Gebrselassie, on a special familiarisation trip to the Nairobi National Park, ahead of the 22nd edition of the Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA), set for this evening at the Uhuru Gardens.

Gebrselassie, who is in the country as the chief guest of the awards, was accompanied by his long-time rival and friend, Kenyan athletics icon and SOYA founder Paul Tergat.

The excursion, which is part of KTB's official sponsorship for the 2026 SOYA Awards, highlights the synergy between sports and tourism in Kenya.

The two legends enjoyed a morning game drive against the unique backdrop of Nairobi's skyline, witnessing Kenya's diverse wildlife just minutes from the city centre.

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Speaking during the trip, Gebrselassie said:

"It was an amazing experience, to see not only the animals this morning but the beautiful landscapes and scenery, all within the city. Kenyans should be proud of such a spectacle, I wish we could have such things back home."

On her part, Kenya Tourism Board CEO June Chepkemei emphasized the strategic importance of leveraging such high-profile sporting events and personalities to showcase Kenya's tourism offerings to the world, particularly within the African continent.

"Partnerships of this nature are instrumental in growing and diversifying Kenya's tourism product. By hosting regional icons like Haile Gebrselassie, we are not only celebrating sporting excellence but also sending a strong invitation to our neighbors and the wider regional market," Chepkemei said.

She added: "Sports tourism is a rapidly expanding sector globally, and Kenya is perfectly positioned to lead this growth by offering unique experiences that blend our world-class sporting heritage with our unmatched natural beauty."

On his part, Tergat expressed his gratitude to the Kenya Tourism Board for their continued support.

"It is a great honor to have my brother Haile here with us. This trip to the Nairobi National Park is a testament to the beauty of our country and the potential we have to use sports as a bridge to promote our tourism. We are proud to partner with KTB to show the world what Magical Kenya has to offer. It has set the stage for a great evening later today, where we'll be celebrating sporting excellence," Tergat said.

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The awards gala will honor the outstanding achievements of Kenyan sportsmen and women over the past year.

As part of their sponsorship, the Kenya Tourism Board will further award the Sportsman and woman of the year with a fully paid for holiday at a destination of their choosing.

Among those nominated include Faith Kipyegon, professional golfer Njoroge Kibugu, footballer Ryan Ogam, alongside World champions Beatrice Chebet and Emmanuel Wanyonyi who bagged the awards last year.