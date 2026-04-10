Uganda: UPDF Hosts U.S. Army War College Delegation On Military Transformation, Regional Security

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces has hosted a delegation from the United States Army War College in a high-level engagement focused on military transformation, regional security, and defence cooperation.

The meeting, held at the Chieftaincy of Defence Intelligence and Security in Mbuya, was led by the Chief Joint Staff, Lt Gen Jack Bakasumba, on behalf of the Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

During the engagement, Lt Gen Bakasumba outlined the historical evolution of Uganda's military, tracing its roots from the King's African Rifles at independence in 1962, through the Uganda Army and the National Resistance Army, to the modern UPDF. He described the transformation as a continuous process of institutional growth and professionalisation.

"Our history is long, complex, and transformative. At every stage, we have grown stronger, more organised, and more professional," he said.

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A key highlight of the discussions was the UPDF's growing self-reliance in training and professional development. Lt Gen Bakasumba noted that the force can now train personnel from basic levels to advanced strategic courses, while maintaining international partnerships to enhance operational readiness.

He also emphasised Uganda's long-standing contribution to regional peacekeeping efforts, particularly in Somalia under the African Union Mission in Somalia and its successors, African Union Transition Mission in Somalia and African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia. Uganda has maintained a military presence in Somalia since 2007.

"Somalia is almost 800 nautical miles away, but we responded because Africa needed us," Bakasumba said, underscoring Uganda's commitment to regional stability.

The UPDF also highlighted ongoing operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo against the Allied Democratic Forces, as well as engagements in South Sudan, reflecting its broader regional security role.

Lt Gen Bakasumba further noted the strategic importance of Uganda-United States defence cooperation, describing it as a trusted partnership supporting logistics, training, and military modernisation.

From the visiting delegation, Col Miller Ronald welcomed the engagement, describing it as a valuable opportunity to deepen understanding of Africa's security landscape. He noted that the UPDF is widely recognised for its role in promoting regional peace and stability.

Col Ronald added that the War College is expanding its academic focus on Africa to address historical gaps in understanding the continent's geopolitical importance, especially as its global relevance continues to grow.

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The meeting was attended by senior UPDF officials, including Brig Gen Godwin Karugaba, Col Simon Mwebaza, and the United States Defence Attaché, Lt Col Christian Noumba, among others.