South Africa: Minister Sisisi Tolashe to Appear Before ANC's Integrity Commission Over Suv Scandal

Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe will have to account for two luxury SUVs intended for the ANC Women's League which she allegedly gave to her children instead.

Embattled Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe will be called before the ANC's Integrity Commission, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula told Daily Maverick on Thursday.

The summons follows Daily Maverick's reporting on two luxury SUVs intended as a donation for the ANC Women's League (ANCWL) from Chinese representatives. Our investigation, drawing on vehicle registration records, suggested that Tolashe instead gave the cars to her two adult children.

Read more EXCLUSIVE: The mystery of Minister Sisisi Tolashe's missing SUVs April 2, 2026

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Both the ANC and the ANCWL confirmed to Daily Maverick that the SUVs, valued together at close to R1-million, never reached the party -- despite Tolashe telling Parliament in February that they had been given to the ANCWL.

Tolashe also did not disclose the cars as gifts in any recent parliamentary Register of Members' Interests.

With a seemingly last-minute meeting of the ANC's highest body, the National Executive Committee (NEC), scheduled for Friday, Daily Maverick asked Mbalula if the SUV issue would feature on the agenda.

"The NEC discusses these matters through the Integrity Commission," Mbalula told Daily Maverick.

Asked whether the Integrity Commission would call Tolashe before it, Mbalula responded: "Yes, they will."

He added: "Based...