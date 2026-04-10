South Africa: Seven of Joburg's 22 Top Managers Failing - but City Won't Say Who

The City of Joburg's top 22 managers are paid between R3.38m and R1.3m a year. Seven of them failed to meet their 2023/24 performance targets, while last year's reviews haven't been completed yet.

Seven of the City of Johannesburg's 22 most senior managers failed to meet their performance targets in the 2023/24 financial year - yet continued to receive full salaries, with no penalties beyond the withholding of performance bonuses.

These are the most recent finalised performance outcomes available, with the City confirming that no subsequent reviews have been completed since the 2023/24 financial year, citing the absence of a permanent city manager.

The City has declined to identify the officials or the departments they lead, despite repeated requests - effectively shielding key service delivery portfolios from public scrutiny.

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These are Section 56/57 senior management positions responsible for core service delivery, overseeing the City's largest departments and directly accountable for infrastructure, finances and day-to-day operations. The 22 managers are paid between R3.38-million (the City Manager) and R1.3-million (Head: Private Office of Executive Mayor).

FOR CONTEXT Revealed: City of Joburg executives' soaring pay breaks the rules -- while services collapse November 23, 2025 Also of concern is that of the City's 22 senior managers, not only did seven fail to meet performance targets, but four key posts are currently filled in an acting capacity, raising questions about stability and oversight at...