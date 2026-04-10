South Africa: Tshwane Metro Police Official Denies Links to Irregular R2.9bn Security Payments

The process to unravel the rot within the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department, and identify those complicit in alleged tender rigging has begun, with suspended director Tshukudu Malatji enduring a bruising appearance at the Madlanga Commission.

Five individuals have emerged as central figures in the alleged manipulation of Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) tenders worth R2.9-billion. They are: suspended City CFO Gareth Mnisi, suspended TMPD Deputy Chief Umashi Dhlamini, suspended director of Asset Protection Services Tshukudu Malatji, alongside Inspector Alfred Phiri and disgraced SAPS Sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

At the centre of the controversy is a 2016/17 tender for security services to protect property, assets and personnel at the TMPD. Evidence before the Madlanga Commission revealed that it was plagued by irregularities, missing documentation, and legal challenges. It was renewed in 2025.

On Thursday, 9 April, Malatji offered his version of events and attempted to refute the allegations against him.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Read more Nkosi testimony exposes alleged ActionSA, EFF patronage networks shaping Tshwane tenders and jobs March 20, 2026 He came under sustained questioning, as evidence leader advocate Mpilo Sikhakhane, alongside chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, and commissioners Sesi Baloyi SC and Sandile Khumalo SC, rigorously tested his account.

The scale of alleged tender rigging within the TMPD was exposed by the damning testimony of the TMPD's chief, Yolande Faro, and its deputy commissioner, Revo Spies.

Read more Tshwane metro police chief faces...