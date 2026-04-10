South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay's Water Management Under Fire As Kouga Calls for Dam Control Transfer

The Kouga Municipality has asked that the Department of Water and Sanitation transfer control of the Kromme bulk water system from Nelson Mandela Bay to Gamtoos Water to improve efficiency and safeguard supplies.

With Nelson Mandela Bay's water infrastructure leaking and faltering, a neighbouring municipality is casting serious doubt on whether the metro remains competent and equipped to manage key water sources.

In March, Kouga Municipality mayor Hattingh Bornman asked Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina to seriously consider transferring control of the Kromme bulk water system - including the Churchill and Impofu dams - from Nelson Mandela Bay to Gamtoos Water to improve operational efficiency.

As of 9 April, the current available water level for the Impofu dam was at 21.36 %. The Churchill dam was at 31.17 %. The combined available levels were at 28.86 %.

Bornman's letter to Majodina comes amid Nelson Mandela Bay's battle against escalating water losses, which hit a record 60.39% in the first half of the 2025/26 financial year, and the pressing need to replace about 4,700km of ageing water pipes.

More than 6,000 leaks have been reported across the system, while a severe shortage of plumbers in the metro's water services unit means it can take seven to 10 days to fix a reported leak - more than three times the municipal standard.