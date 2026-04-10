South Africa: Biosecurity, Responsible Farming Still Crucial As SA Expands Fmd Vaccination Programme

Millions of vaccines against foot-and-mouth disease are just one measure experts say is crucial in South Africa's ongoing fight to curb the epidemic among cloven-hooved animals

As millions of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccinations are being distributed across South Africa, veterinary experts have been inundated with queries about which of the imported medicines are most effective.

While there seem to be no wrong answers - drugs coming from Argentina and Turkey, as well as those produced locally, have proven effective - vets have warned against complacency and urged farmers, particularly those in the meat and dairy industries, to maintain biosecurity and responsible animal movement protocols.

Earlier this month, the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries announced that the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) had released 20,000 doses of its locally produced FMD vaccination following the 12,900 doses distributed in February.

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These vaccinations further bolster the one million Biogénesis Bagó vaccines and 1.5 million Dollvet vaccines, imported from Argentina and Turkey respectively, earlier this year.

The influx of vaccines comes after the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority approved the importation of these treatments, ensuring their safety and compliance with national regulations.

"The restoration of production capacity at the ARC is well under way with an additional investment into expanding the existing capacity over the medium term already afoot. Over time, this will progressively reduce reliance on imports and...