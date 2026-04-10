Namibia: NTA Hosts HMVK Autumn Open

The Namibia Tennis Association (NTA) has officially launched the HMVK Windhoek Autumn Open, sponsored by Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) Namibia, with matches getting underway today at the Central Tennis Courts in Windhoek.

The tournament, which began with yesterday's Round of 32 draw, will run until Sunday and is expected to showcase some of the country's top tennis talent.

The Round of 32 is being played today, followed by the Round of 16 on Thursday. The quarterfinals are scheduled for Saturday, with the semi-finals and finals set to conclude the competition on Sunday.

The tournament winner will take home N$10 000, while the runner-up will receive N$4 000. Semi-finalists will each earn N$1 500, and quarterfinalists N$ 500.

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The HMVK tournament holds special significance as it honours Namibian tennis legends Leon Hemmes, Bob Mould, Amanda van Dyk and Samson Kaulinge, celebrating their contributions to the sport's growth and development in the country.

Speaking after the main draw, NTA president Samson Kaulinge expressed gratitude to RMB Namibia for their support, highlighting the importance of such partnerships in elevating local tennis.

"This is the first time we are hosting this event in this format, and we are excited about the opportunities it presents for players and fans alike," he said.

RMB Namibia CEO Daniel Motinga echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the tournament's broader impact.

"This tournament is not only about crowning champions; it is about celebrating excellence and investing meaningfully in the future of tennis in Namibia," he said.

The 32-player draw features the country's top-ranked players, with seeds one through eight placed accordingly, while the remaining competitors were randomly drawn, setting the stage for an exciting and competitive tournament.