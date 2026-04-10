Namibia: Live At Walvis' Troubled Dumpsite

Walvis Bay — What was meant to be a controlled landfill has become an informal settlement of more than 100 shacks, where an illegal shebeen sells traditional beer and over 300 people now live and work.

New Era has learnt that undercover prostitution, domestic violence and drug-related activities are also prevalent at the informal settlement on the dumpsite.

New Era visited the dumping site, which has been a bone of contention for months, as residents continue to complain about the illegal burning of tyres. The burning releases thick black smoke, raising serious health concerns for surrounding communities.

The situation has further raised questions about environmental management and security at the landfill, which is located within the Dorob National Park area.

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No formal sorting or structured recycling system could be observed despite rubbish being collected from the town's 105 000 residents weekly.

The developments come against the backdrop of earlier public concerns raised by Walvis Bay residents over deteriorating conditions at the dumpsite, particularly uncontrolled access and tyre burning. At a recent public meeting, residents warned that the situation had become a serious health hazard affecting nearby residential areas.

Women

Well-dressed women could be observed entering the dumping site without permits, while others searching for valuables jumped onto trucks entering the site to dump refuse.

Some individuals arrive daily to collect scrap metal and recyclable materials, while others appear to live permanently at the site.

"It's my life, and I like it here. I also don't bother anyone," Sarah* said, visibly annoyed when asked why she was living at the dumpsite, before walking away. An elderly woman sitting at the shebeen also became agitated when asked why she was intoxicated so early in the morning. "Don't take my picture, please," she said, turning her back to hide her face.

Two young men sifting through the rubble said they make good money from the dumpsite. According to them, they do not live there but walk every day from Kuisebmond.

"We make between N$3 000 and sometimes even N$4 000 just from collecting scrap metal and other usable items we can sell," one explained.

Another waste picker said the income she earns allows her to support her family.

"With the money I make here, I pay for my daughter's school, accommodation and groceries," she said.

"Living on the dumpsite is not as bad as you think," she added.

GBV

Domestic violence, alcohol abuse and drug-related incidents are also reported within the settlement. Police officers who regularly attend incidents at the site said domestic violence has become a recurring problem.

"We are here every weekend for these issues, especially domestic violence, as every weekend there is a couple fighting here," one officer said.

According to residents, tensions are often fuelled by the imbalance between men and women living at the site.

Many of those working at the site do not appear to have protective clothing or proper footwear, exposing them to injuries from sharp objects and hazardous waste.

During the visit, the mayor warned that lawlessness would not be tolerated.

"I know this is not the ideal situation, and we must deal with it. You are aware that you are on state land," he told the group.

Walvis Bay resident Gavin Brasler, speaking during an earlier town hall meeting, said the situation has spiralled out of control and urged the council to consider legal action against those occupying the dumpsite.

"I do not know why this has been allowed to continue for years. We are told the land where tyre burning is happening is not municipal land but government land, and that limits what can be done," he said.

Business mogul and recently appointed ErongoRED board chairman Johny 'JJD' Doeseb said the situation has worsened over time and pointed to a breakdown in control measures. "Ten years ago, we did not have this problem. Access to that area was controlled, and you needed a permit to enter," he said.

He warned that the current state of the dumpsite poses serious risks.

"If you go there now, you will find dangerous chemicals exposed. Hazardous materials like asbestos are no longer contained," Doeseb said.

He added that enforcement is key to restoring order.

"The municipality must not say it does not have the right to enforce rules. You need to put up barriers and manage the area," he said.

Politics

Walvis Bay mayor Johannes Shimbilinga acknowledged the challenges, noting that the area falls under State jurisdiction.

"I have written to the minister of urban and rural development to facilitate engagement with the ministry of environment. We want that area to be fenced off, but we are being told we cannot act because it is not under our jurisdiction," he said.

The municipal manager for water and waste disposal, Reedeval van Wyk, also said the tyre burning is indeed a concern.

"We are aware of tyre burning at the landfill. We are engaging stakeholders to explore re-utilisation and recycling options, including proposals from tyre companies," he said. He added that while interventions will take time, the situation remains complex.

"We are dealing with legal aspects, but individuals continue to occupy and use the area unlawfully. When we intervene, human rights issues are raised, which complicates the situation," he said.

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Walvis Bay councillors also recently visited the site to assess the extent of the problem.

"We wanted to see how big the problem is, and clearly this is a fully fledged informal settlement," Shimbilinga said.

According to the World Health Organization, open dumpsites and poorly managed waste sites expose nearby communities and informal workers to serious health risks, including toxic air pollution from burning waste and an increased risk of respiratory and infectious diseases. These risks are worsened when people live and work directly on landfill sites without protective equipment.

Response

Responding, environmental commissioner at the environment Timoteus Mufeti said the ministry has already issued a compliance order to stop the dumping of waste at the site.

"We are now engaging relevant stakeholders on a process to de-proclaim the portion of the landfill that falls within the Dorob National Park," he said.

This will allow for full administrative control of the entire landfill site as well as transferring it to the Walvis Bay municipality to be managed in line with the Environmental Management Act.

What is more, during a 2019 visit to the Walvis Bay landfill following approval of the town's environmental clearance certificate, the ministry said waste removal fees paid by ratepayers should be reinvested into sustainable waste management infrastructure.