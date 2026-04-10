Namibia: Personality of the Week - From Okuryangava to Captaincy ...Mbaire's Rise Built On Patience, Purpose

For Usuta Mbaire, football did not begin as a lifelong dream, but as a simple decision made during his high school years.

"I told myself to try this football thing," he said.

That decision, taken at the age of 16, would shape his path, taking him from the dusty streets of Okuryangava to lead City Boys FC as captain.

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Born and raised in Windhoek, Mbaire grew up in a close-knit environment where street football formed the foundation of his early development. "I grew up playing street football with my friends and I learned a lot from it," he said.

Those informal games sharpened his instincts and understanding of the game long before structured coaching came into the picture. His formal journey began in 2018 when he joined Fortis Football Academy, progressing through the Under-17 and Under-19 ranks before featuring in the Under-21 Bank Windhoek Tournament.

What started as curiosity soon became something serious.

"I fell in love with the game and never stopped," he said.

A central midfielder by trade, Mbaire developed into a player who values control and awareness on the ball.

"I focus on controlling the tempo of the game, my passing accuracy and creating scoring opportunities," he said.

He described his strength as reading the game, cutting passing lanes and helping his team move forward.

"My biggest strength is cutting passing lines and helping the team move forward with intensity," he said.

Still, he admitted there is room for improvement.

"I want to improve my stamina so I can perform for the full 90 minutes. I also want to improve my shooting and positioning in advanced areas," he said.

Behind his journey stands a constant source of support, his mother.

"She has been there since day one. Even when I didn't feel like going to training, she would push me," he said.

Her support went beyond words.

"She made sure I had taxi money to get to training, even when it was far. She always made a plan," he said.

In 2022, Mbaire travelled to Johannesburg to join Rojo Soccer Agency, but things did not go as planned.

"Things did not go well and I came back after six months," he said.

The experience forced him to rethink and refocus.

"It showed me that things will not always go your way, but you have to keep going," he said.

His return marked a new chapter.

In 2023, he joined City Boys FC in the second division. The team finished second in its first season before going one better the following year.

"I was surprised when I was made captain, but I accepted the responsibility," he said.

He led the team to win the second division and secure promotion through the playoffs in Mariental.

"We worked hard as a team and achieved our goal," he said.

As captain, he placed importance on communication and keeping the team together.

"Being a good teammate is not only about what you do on the pitch. It's about supporting each other and communicating," he said.

Before matches, Mbaire relied on faith to steady himself.

"I pray before matches and ask God to calm me and remove pressure," he said.

He also worked on keeping his thoughts in check.

"I try to block negative thoughts and remind myself that I can do it," he said.

One of his toughest moments came last season, when an injury sidelined him for 10 matches."It was frustrating to watch from the side," he said.

The period taught him patience.

"It taught me that there are good and bad times, and you have to stay calm."

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He focused on getting fit again and returned in time to help his team during the playoffs.

Now playing in the first division, he admitted the step up has not been easy.

"It was a new challenge for me. My goal was to finish as high as possible and aim for a top-four position," he added.

He also set personal targets, including scoring 10 goals.

"I believe I will do better next season," he said.

Off the pitch, he keeps things simple. "Respect everyone, not just the people you know. On the pitch, listen to your coaches and respect your opponents," he added.

For young players, his advice is clear. "Take things step by step and don't rush the process. Work hard, improve your skills and believe in yourself."

For Mbaire, the journey is still going, shaped by steady progress and a willingness to keep improving.