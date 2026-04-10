Namibia: Zambezi Flood-Affected Schools Resume

Katima Mulilo — Learners from three flood-affected schools in Kabbe North and Kabbe South resumed classes on Tuesday after being successfully relocated to higher ground.

In an interview with New Era, Zambezi education director Alex Sikume said furniture from Muzii, Nankuntwe and Mpukano schools was moved during the Easter holiday, while the transfer of learners began on Sunday and was expected to be completed by Monday.

The learners have been relocated to Luhonono and Lusese, areas which are not affected by the flood and where classes can continue without the need for boats.

"We have managed to move the furniture and the learners. Classes will start tomorrow [Tuesday] at the new sites, and we will continue filling in the gaps during the week," Sikume said.

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He said no incidents were reported during the relocation process, with the Ministry of Works and Transport providing a larger boat - ferry Kapelwa Kabajani - to assist alongside smaller boats already in use.

About 528 learners from the three schools are expected to report to the new sites, although officials will only know the final number once all learners have arrived. "We want everyone to come so that they can catch up with the syllabus," Sikume said.

He said the affected schools will remain open longer than usual if necessary to make up for lost time due to flooding.

"In terms of closing, they will only close when they have covered what they needed to cover and compensated for the days lost," he said.

At Luhonono, learners will be accommodated in an existing hostel which still has space available, while those relocated to Lusese will stay in a community hostel and prefab structures previously built for emergency accommodation. Tents have also been erected to serve as temporary classrooms.

Sikume said sanitation remains one of the biggest challenges, but the relocated learners will share existing water and ablution facilities with the host schools until additional resources are provided.

Several parents have accompanied the learners to care for them by assisting with food preparation and overseeing general wellbeing.

Food supplies for the learners are being provided through the Office of the Prime Minister and the Zambezi Regional Disaster Management Committee, although Sikume said more supplies may be needed as more parents continue arriving at the relocation sites.

Meanwhile, Sikume said the deployment of floating bridges by the Ministry of Works and Transport will be guided by regional needs assessments, with priority given to areas hardest hit by flooding and where access to schools, clinics and other critical services has been cut off.

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The Zambezi region has already received its consignment of floating bridge materials, with installation expected to begin this week at key points.

The government has procured 24 640 double floating cubes worth N$24 million. The cubes can be assembled into either 28 bridges of 200 metres or 56 bridges of 100 metres, depending on the need.

The temporary bridges are expected to restore access to isolated communities while strengthening disaster response efforts in flood-prone areas.