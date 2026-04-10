Namibia: Parents Have 60 Days to Reclaim Children

Ongwediva — Children who are abandoned or handed over to authorities will officially become the responsibility of the Namibian government if they are not reclaimed within 60 days.

This provision forms part of broader efforts by the Namibian government to address the growing concern of child abandonment, while also giving parents a limited window to reconsider their decision under difficult circumstances.

Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare spokesperson Lukas Haufiku said biological parents who surrender their children to the State still have the right to reclaim them within 60 days, provided they change their minds. However, once that period lapses, the child is legally placed under State care, opening the possibility for adoption through formal legal processes.

"The 60-day period is important because in some cases, children are abandoned due to temporary hardships such as lack of financial support or emotional distress," Haufiku said. "It gives parents an opportunity to reflect and, where possible, reunite with their children."

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He added that in many cases, abandonment is not always driven by neglect but by social and economic pressures that leave parents feeling overwhelmed and without support.

Haufiku further noted that the government has designated specific safe places where children can be legally surrendered without fear of prosecution.

These include police stations, hospitals, and schools, which are considered safe environments equipped to respond to such situations.

He stressed that individuals who leave children at these designated safe points will not face arrest, if the child has not been physically harmed or subjected to abuse.

"The aim is to ensure that children are left in safe environments rather than in dangerous places such as toilets, rivers, bushes or dumping sites, where they are exposed to serious risks," he said.

Authorities have recorded distressing incidents where abandoned infants were found in unsafe conditions, sometimes attacked by animals, exposed to harsh weather, or left without immediate medical care.

Such cases, he said, highlight the urgent need for public awareness and the use of proper channels when parents are unable to care for their children.

However, Haufiku warned that abandoning a child outside the designated safe facilities remains a criminal offence. Parents who dump children in unsafe locations can be traced, prosecuted, and face legal consequences under Namibian law.

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In a recent incident, a newborn baby was discovered abandoned in the Omungwelume area of the Ohangwena region after reportedly being left at a church in a men's section, raising fresh concern about unsafe abandonment practices.

Ohangwena Deputy Police Commissioner Melanie Mburu confirmed that investigations were carried out to locate the child's mother, who has since been found, with police continuing to handle the matter.

Police have urged the public to stop abandoning children in unsafe environments and instead make use of designated safe surrender points if they are unable to care for them, emphasising that these facilities exist to protect both the child and the parent.