Namibia: Sankwasa Tears Into 'Shambolic' Rundu

Rundu — Urban and rural development minister James Sankwasa is unimpressed by the situation at the Rundu Town Council.

It is a town at sixes and sevens, requiring urgent intervention.

Sankwasa has laid bare a "chaotic financial management situation" at the Council, using it as the primary justification for rejecting a contract extension for CEO Olavi Nathanael.

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In a scathing assessment in his letter dated 14 March and delivered to Rundu mayor Andreas Jikerwa last week, Sankwasa reiterated a stance he has held since last year, making it clear there is no justification for keeping the CEO in office. The minister's letter revealed that under Nathanael's tenure, Rundu has accumulated a staggering N$254 million debt in outstanding water bills to NamWater.

According to Sankwasa, no alternative payment arrangements have been made to settle this massive bill.

The minister further highlighted a total breakdown in fiscal accountability, noting that official financial auditing for the 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 financial years resulted in "adverse" findings by Auditor General Junias Kandjeke.

"The Council has failed to undergo any auditing for the seven-year period spanning 2017/2018 through to the 2024/2025 financial year," Sankwasa stated.

This lack of oversight demonstrates a complete failure of supervision by both the CEO and former local authority councillors, Sankwasa added.

A personal point of contention for the minister involves the Ngwangwa pedestrian bridge. Sankwasa noted that although the bridge was sponsored by his own company in 2023 and handed over in 2024, it has been left "uncared for" with broken rails. He claimed the CEO failed to visit the site even once during its construction or subsequent usage.

Citing "extreme poor work performance" as the defining characteristic of the current administration's financial record, the minister maintained that an extension is off the table.

On his part, Jikerwa confirmed receipt of the letter but said the council is yet to formally react and inform the public on the latest development. Jikerwa said on Tuesday that a formal comment may be available next week.

The CEO, Nathanael, said he had been given a "notice of end of employment" referencing Sankwasa's last year's directive.

"After several consultations with the relevant stakeholders, the Council at its meeting dated 30 March 2026 resolved to implement the directives of the minister of urban and rural development that your employment contract is not renewed and that the position be advertised," read the notice handed to Nathanael by the mayor on 31 March 2026.

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"This letter therefore serves to notify you that your employment contract will lapse as per the contract agreement on 3 May 2026, and no renewal has been considered. The Council greatly appreciates the contribution that you have made in developing Rundu Town during your tenure as the chief executive officer. Thank you for your service, and I wish you well in your future endeavours," the mayor said.

"I am just waiting for my last pay cheque; they have given me the notice, and I am just going to the office to pack my things and am waiting for my time to come to an end," Nathanael said.