Namibia: Editors' Forum Shuts Door On Non-Members ... FNB Pumps N$250 000 Into Journalism Awards

The Editors' Forum of Namibia (EFN) has confirmed that non-member media houses will be excluded from its annual journalism awards from 2027.

This marks a significant shift in participation rules as the body seeks to strengthen accountability within the industry.

This comes as the EFN secured a N$250 000 sponsorship from First National Bank of Namibia (FNB) for the 2026 edition of the awards, scheduled for early June in Windhoek.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking at the handover ceremony, EFN chairperson Toivo Ndjebela said while this year's awards will remain open to all journalists, stricter rules will apply going forward.

"From 2027, only journalists from member houses of EFN will be allowed to participate," he said.

"If a media house is not part of EFN, it cannot be summoned by the media ombudsman when complaints are lodged. Allowing such institutions to still participate would be disingenuous," he said.

Ndjebela stressed that the move is aimed at ensuring that all participants are subject to the same ethical standards and accountability mechanisms.

The annual awards, a key fixture on Namibia's media calendar, recognise excellence, integrity and impact in journalism.

This year's edition introduces a new category focusing on cybercrime reporting, reflecting growing concerns around digital and financial security.

FNB's sponsorship will support two flagship categories: Journalist of the Year, which carries a N$25 000 prize, and the newly introduced Fraud and Cyber Transparency Journalism Award, with a N$15 000 prize for the winner. Ndjebela said the addition of the cybersecurity category aligns with evolving trends in journalism and the increasing importance of reporting on digital crime.

"The bank has been with us for years. This is a renewal of their commitment towards journalism excellence in Namibia," he said.

"We couldn't ask for a better partner." In a joint statement, FNB highlighted the role of journalism in shaping informed societies and promoting accountability.

As part of the awards programme, the EFN will also host an industry indaba bringing together media executives and stakeholders to assess whether current ethical codes remain relevant in the face of technological changes, including social media and artificial intelligence.

Ndjebela said discussions will include possible reforms to empower the media ombudsman to act on complaints against all media practitioners, regardless of EFN membership.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Further details on the call for entries and event date are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.