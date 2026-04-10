Uganda: Government Asked to Boost Funding for Student Science Innovations

The government has been called upon to invest more resources in students developing innovations in science and technology, to help them grow their ideas and contribute to national development.

Speaking during the Wakiso-Kalangala Regional Science Fair held in Wakiso District, Paul Musoke, Technical Supervisor of the Secondary Science and Mathematics Programme (SESEMAT), emphasized the need for sustained support to young innovators.

"Many students are coming up with very useful and creative innovations, but most of them fail to achieve their dreams due to limited support.

This affects the growth of science and technology in the country," Musoke said.

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The science fair brought together students from various Secondary schools in Wakiso and Kalangala districts, who showcased different projects as they prepare for the National Science Fair scheduled for June this year.

Each school presented its innovations, which were assessed by inspectors from the Ministry of Education and Sports.

Some of the students, including Diana Akampulira, said their projects are inspired by real-life challenges in their communities.

"We first identify problems affecting people and then use science and technology to come up with solutions. For example, we have developed herbal medicine to treat illnesses like flu and cough, using safe ingredients that do not harm people," Akampulira explained.

The students added that they are mindful of environmental conservation, ensuring that their innovations do not negatively impact nature.

Musoke urged the government to strengthen support for such programmes, noting that increased investment would help students fully develop their ideas and contribute meaningfully to national progress.

Moses Mude Ronald also commended the initiative, saying it has helped improve education standards and enabled students to discover their talents.

"This programme has put schools on a better academic level and helped learners bring out their abilities. Those who perform well here will represent us at the national level in June," he said.

He further encouraged more schools to join the programme to give more students the opportunity to explore science and technology.

The SESEMAT programme, which promotes STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), has been running for 20 years and currently involves 27 schools.

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This year's Wakiso-Kalangala regional competition was won by Tunity College, whose calcium innovation stood out among the entries.