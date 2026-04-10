Uganda: JMS Launches Community Health Program to Support Babies' Homes

The Joint Medical Store (JMS) has launched a Community Health Program worth Shs500 million, under which five children's homes will benefit from medicine donations valued at Shs125 million over a five-year period.

The initiative was officially unveiled on Wednesday at Theresa Home in Nsambya, where the acting Executive Director of JMS, Denise Tusiime Mutambi, handed over the first batch of medicines to the home's management.

Mutambi described the program as a key component of JMS's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework, emphasizing the organization's commitment to community wellbeing.

"Our ESG aspirations call us to go beyond business operations and actively invest in the wellbeing of the people we serve, especially the most vulnerable. This program reflects who we are--not just as a partner, but as an institution committed to creating shared value and delivering long-term impact within the communities we serve," she said.

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She commended Theresa Home for its dedication to caring for abandoned children since 2014, noting that the facility provides not only shelter but also a safe and nurturing environment.

Mutambi explained that the donated medicines were based on the home's specific requisitions and revealed plans to organize medical outreach initiatives to expand access to essential healthcare services in surrounding communities.

She reaffirmed JMS's commitment to providing continuous medical support to the beneficiary homes.

The Administrator of Theresa Home, Phiona Nasanga, expressed gratitude to JMS for the timely support, highlighting the increasing number of vulnerable children under their care.

"We receive many children ranging from one day to three years old, including abandoned infants, those neglected by their families, and others with limited parental support," she said.

Nantongo Robinah, a team leader at the facility, called upon organizations and individuals to support their mission of caring for vulnerable children.

"We currently have 21 children aged between four months and three years, supported by 19 caregivers working in shifts. Since the establishment of this centre in 2025, over 48 children have passed through our care," she noted.

Robinah added that the home operates alongside a sister facility in Najjanankumbi, which has been in existence for nearly seven years and caters to children up to six years of age.

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Theresa Children's Home operates under Teresa Ministries, a fully registered international non-governmental organization founded by Fr. Raymond Kalanzi and ten others.