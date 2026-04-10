Uganda: MTN Injects Shs20m Into Kabale Health Facility to Boost Maternal Care

MTN Uganda has delivered medical equipment and infrastructure worth Shs20 million to Kyobugombe Health Centre II in Kabale District, in a move aimed at expanding access to maternal healthcare and emergency services for more than 8,700 residents.

The support, provided through the MTN Foundation under its Changemakers Initiative, includes delivery and maternity beds as well as a solar power system to strengthen service delivery at the rural facility.

Kyobugombe Health Centre II is among the beneficiaries of the programme's third phase in Western Uganda, as MTN Uganda scales up its community-focused investments across the country.

Preacher Ekyarituha, the in-charge of the facility, said the health centre serves two sub-counties and handles more than 50 inpatients and 500 outpatients monthly, but has long struggled with inadequate equipment.

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She noted that the facility previously lacked delivery beds and relied on only two worn-out beds, which limited the quality of care offered to patients.

"The beds we had were leaking. We also need staff quarters. We call upon the government to upgrade the facility to a Health Centre III," Ekyarituha said.

Kabale District Speaker Flavia Nyinakiza Kanagyezi described the intervention as timely, noting that the district lacked sufficient budget to equip the facility.

Andrew Tusubira, Head of Commercial at MTN Western Uganda, said the new equipment is expected to improve healthcare delivery, enhance safe childbirth, and ensure a reliable power supply.

"The equipment itself will not make an impactful change, hence calling on the staff at Kyobugombe Health Centre II to use the equipment with skills," Tusubira said.

Deputy Resident District Commissioner Michael Kyakashari welcomed the support, saying it would significantly strengthen service delivery, particularly in maternal health and emergency response.

"This support comes at a critical time for our community. It will strengthen the capacity of Kyobugombe Health Centre II to provide safer deliveries and respond more effectively to emergencies," Kyakashari said.

The Changemakers Initiative, launched three years ago, identifies and supports community-driven solutions across sectors including health, education, economic empowerment, environment, and water and sanitation.

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To date, the programme has funded over 50 projects, invested more than Shs1 billion, and reached over 235,000 beneficiaries nationwide.

MTN Uganda is investing an additional Shs500 million in the current phase to support 25 projects across all regions, reflecting a strategy aimed at ensuring inclusive and geographically balanced impact.