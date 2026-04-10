Namibia: PDM Warns Zambezi Floods Leave Thousands Destitute As Water Levels Surge

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) says seasonal floods in the Zambezi region have left affected communities in a severely destitute state.

This year's floods, especially in the Kabbe South and Kabbe North constituencies, have displaced over 2 074 people as their homesteads are submerged by floods.

The Zambezi River's water level historically stands at 6.66m, compared to 4.60m during the same period last year.

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PDM spokesperson Geoffrey Mwilima on Wednesday said this year's flooding has caused significant destruction to homes, properties, and villagers' crop fields.

"Residents' homes and infrastructure are either severely damaged or completely destroyed. Livestock losses have been recorded as communities attempted to move animals to higher ground, while crop fields have been submerged, and, in many cases, washed away. This poses a serious threat to food security in the region," he said.

Mwilima said access to clean drinking water and proper sanitation has been jeopardised as this is not available at temporary relocation camps.

"Our observations at relocation sites reveal several urgent challenges, like limited access to basic services such as healthcare, with an increased risk of waterborne diseases due to contaminated water sources and poor sanitation conditions.

"Furthermore, these floods have heightened the risk of human-wildlife conflict, as animals are displaced to human settlements," he said.

Mwilima said the government and relevant stakeholders must intensify immediate relief efforts to provide these affected residents with food, clean water, shelter, and medical supplies.