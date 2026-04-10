Namibia: MTC Marketing Indaba Kicks Off With N$4.6m Investment

9 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The second Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) Branding and Marketing Indaba kicked off in Windhoek on Wednesday, bringing together marketing experts from across Namibia and beyond.

The event will run until 10 April.

MTC marketing manager Tim Ekandjo says the event involves a total investment of N$4.6 million.

"Delegate fees are expected to cover about N$2 million from approximately 400 delegates, while MTC contributes N$2.5 million," he says.

Ekandjo says the theme for this year is 'Marketing From the Heart', and calls on different spectators to "go beyond mere transactions and instead create deep, meaningful bonds that resonate with the soul of our continent".

Minister of information and communication technology Emma Theofelus at the launch on Wednesday said branding remains a key tool in positioning Namibia globally.

"Your brand is the single most important investment you can make in your business," she said.

Theofelus said the government is committed to promoting Namibia as a destination for investment, tourism, talent identification, and products and services.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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