Sudan: Civilian Death Toll From North Darfur Drone Attack On Wedding Procession Rises to 58

Kutum / Amsterdam — The death toll following a drone attack on a wedding party in Kutum, North Darfur on Wednesday, has risen to 58 civilians, including 17 children, the local emergency room in Kutum says. Dozens more were injured some of whom are still in critical condition. Markets have closed and movement has almost completely stopped in the city as bombardments continue.

The lethal attack, carried out by drone believed to be of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) on Wednesday, impacted among a wedding procession in Kutum's El Salama neighbourhood, near the Umm Banat School.

Callers from Kutum told Radio Dabanga that, as of Thursday evening, 37 victims have been buried, most of them women, children, and the seniors.

A resident of Kutum told Radio Dabanga that some of the victims of the blast were severely burned, charred, or dismembered, while more than 10 people were still missing.

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He added that about 50 other people were injured with varying degrees of severity. There has been difficulty providing them with medical assistance due to continued drone flights and bombing until late at night, he said.

Residents complain that the situation inside the city has deteriorated significantly, as markets have closed and movement has almost completely stopped as a result of the state of panic and the continued shelling.

They noted that some outlying areas east of Kutum had also been subjected to repeated attacks targeting residential neighbourhoods and public facilities. Speaking to Radio Dabanga, they called for urgent intervention to stop the attacks and protect civilians.