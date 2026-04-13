Morocco: Casablanca Exchange Launches Futures Market in Derivatives Push

Bourse de Casablanca has launched a futures market and a central clearing house, introducing new infrastructure aimed at improving risk management and liquidity in Morocco's financial system.

The rollout, developed with support from the Ministry of Finance, Bank Al-Maghrib, and AMMC, marks a shift from a market focused on spot trading to one that supports derivatives.

The first instrument is a futures contract linked to the MASI.20 index, which tracks leading listed companies. The contracts will operate with margin requirements and daily settlement adjustments.

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The clearing house will act as a central counterparty, reducing transaction risk by guaranteeing trades between buyers and sellers through margin systems and collateral requirements.

The exchange expects initial participation to come from institutional investors, including banks, insurers, and asset managers, with broader access to follow over time.

Key Takeaways

The launch of a futures market positions Morocco among a smaller group of African markets with more advanced financial infrastructure. Derivatives markets are essential for institutional investors, allowing them to hedge risk, manage portfolios, and deploy capital more efficiently. By introducing futures linked to a benchmark index, Morocco is creating tools that can support both local and international investment strategies. The presence of a central clearing house is critical, as it reduces counterparty risk and aligns the market with global standards, making it more attractive to foreign investors. Over time, this infrastructure can support the development of additional products such as ETFs, structured products, and more complex derivatives, expanding the depth of the market. For policymakers, the challenge will be ensuring sufficient liquidity and market participation to make the system effective. For investors, the development signals a move toward more sophisticated capital markets in North Africa, with Casablanca aiming to position itself as a regional financial hub capable of attracting global capital.