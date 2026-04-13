Rwanda: The Ben and Bruce Melodie Honour Genocide Victims, Vow to Fight Denial

Musicians Bruce Melodie and The Ben on Sunday, April 12, visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Gisozi, where they paid tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

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The two artistes toured different sections of the memorial, reflecting on the history of the genocide, including exhibits that document how colonial ideologies fueled division and were later exploited by the Interahamwe militia to execute the killings of Tutsi. They also learnt the role played by the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) in ending the genocide and the country's journey in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Their visit came on the occasion of the 32nd commemoration period when Rwandans and friends of Rwanda honour more than one million lives lost in the Genocide against the Tutsi.

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Speaking after the visit, Bruce Melodie said it was not his first time at the memorial, but it carried a different meaning this time.

"It is not my first time visiting this memorial, but it is the first time I have come on my own to better understand," he said.

"One thing people should understand is that every time I come here, I learn something. This history is heavy because it is not something one gets used to. As part of a nation that is building itself quickly, we came here to educate ourselves about our history."

The Ben, on his part, emphasized the responsibility of public figures to promote peace and protect the truth about Rwanda's history.

"Let us use our voices to promote peace and love among Rwandans," he said. "We must strongly resist these external voices that seek to distort our country's image. They have failed, but we must remain vigilant and continue to speak the truth about Rwanda's history."

The two musicians were joined by other well-known figures in Rwanda's entertainment scene, including The Ben's wife Pamella Uwicyeza, renowned entrepreneur Kate Bashabe, and gospel music duo Ben and Chance, among others, who also visited the memorial.

Together, they reaffirmed their commitment to confronting genocide denial and distortion, stressing the importance of preserving the truth and educating future generations.

Their visit highlights the role of influential voices in fostering unity, remembrance, and resilience, especially among the youth, as Rwanda continues to safeguard its history and build a future grounded in truth and shared identity.