Kenya: 4 Arrested in Ukunda Over British Tourist Murder and Coastal Robberies

Nairobi — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested four suspects linked to the murder of a British man, and a string of violent robberies along Kenya's coast.

The suspects -- Bernard Mbusu, Isaac Kinoti Kobia, Evans Muthengi Mutaki and Kelvin Mwangi Njoroge -- were apprehended during an intelligence-led, multi-agency operation in Ukunda.

Investigators said the coordinated operation involved officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) headquarters, working jointly with teams from the Serious Crime and Criminal Investigations offices in Nyali and Msambweni.

The four were arrested at Ideal Apartments in Ukunda following weeks of surveillance and forensic analysis linking them to multiple serious crimes.

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They are linked to the February murder of Campbell Scott.

"The arrests follow investigations into a robbery with violence incident involving an American national in Nyali and the earlier reported abduction and subsequent murder of British national Campbell Scott Alistair in February 2025, whose body was discovered in Mukuyuni along the Machakos-Wote road," the DCI said Saturday night.

Forensic probe

The suspects are also believed to be behind another robbery incident in Watamu within Kilifi's Malindi Sub-County.

During a search of their residence, detectives recovered several suspected stolen items, including an HP laptop, multiple mobile phones, assorted foreign currencies, credit cards, cheque books from various banks, and point-of-sale (PDQ) machines believed to have been used in fraudulent transactions.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel processed the scene, collecting forensic evidence expected to strengthen the case against the suspects.

The four are currently being held at Nyali Police Station as investigations continue, with detectives indicating that more arrests could follow as they pursue additional leads in what appears to be a wider criminal network operating across the coastal region.

The DCI reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling organised criminal gangs and ensuring justice for victims, particularly in cases involving foreign nationals that have raised security concerns in key tourist areas.