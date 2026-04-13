Kenya: Tanzania, Kenya Vow to Strengthen Diplomatic, Trade Ties

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania and Kenya have agreed to scale up diplomatic and economic cooperation, with a strong focus on boosting trade, removing business barriers and accelerating regional development, Tanzania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation said in a statement on Saturday.

The renewed commitment was reached during high-level consultations between the two countries' foreign ministries in Dar es Salaam, where officials highlighted growing commercial ties and shared strategic interests as central to the partnership.

Samwel Shelukindo, permanent secretary in Tanzania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, said the bilateral relationship remains strong, underpinned by structured frameworks such as the Joint Cooperation Commission and the Joint Trade Committee, with ongoing technical discussions laying the groundwork for progress in energy, security, industry and investment.

For his part, Abraham Sing'Oei, Kenya's principal secretary of the State Department of Foreign Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, said bilateral trade has surpassed one billion U.S. dollars and called for deeper economic collaboration.

The statement said the meeting also addressed the removal of non-tariff barriers, with both sides pledging swift action to facilitate smoother trade and investment flows. ∎