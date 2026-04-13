Tanzania: Zanzibar Commits to Forging Partnership With WHO

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President Hussein Mwinyi has reaffirmed Zanzibar's commitment to continue strengthening its collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to achieve greater progress in improving healthcare delivery. Dr Mwinyi expressed the commitment on Thursday during a meeting at the Zanzibar State House with a WHO delegation led by the organisation's Regional Director for Africa, Prof Mohamed Yakub Janabi.

He noted that while Zanzibar has recorded notable achievements in key health areas, including the fight against Malaria and the reduction of maternal and child mortality, there remains a need for continued support from stakeholders, international organisations and institutions.

He stressed the importance of financial assistance, technology transfer and capacitybuilding for health sector personnel.

The President assured WHO that the Zanzibar government remains committed to utilising domestic resources to address health challenges, while also actively seeking partnerships with international development stakeholders to further strengthen the sector.

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Dr Mwinyi highlighted that the government has prioritised tackling non-communicable diseases (NCDs), improved maternal and child health services and enhanced the capacity of community health workers through training, an approach he said has been central to the sector's progress.

He also expressed satisfaction with the significant support provided by WHO, noting that the organisation's contributions have played a crucial role in helping Zanzibar address various health challenges.

For his part, Prof Janabi reaffirmed WHO's commitment to continue working closely with Zanzibar to advance its health sector goals and priorities, particularly in disease control and prevention.

The WHO delegation further commended Zanzibar government for allocating domestic resources toward strengthening health, education and social services, describing the move as a strong example for many other countries in the African region.