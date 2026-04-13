Kenya: KWS Warns Against Bush Meat After Hyena Slaughter in Thika

Nairobi — Residents of Thika have been urged to avoid consuming bush meat after a hyena was killed and slaughtered by members of the public in an incident that has raised serious public health concerns.

In a statement, the Kenya Wildlife Service (Kenya Wildlife Service) confirmed that the animal was spotted early Saturday at around 8am in Kamenu Location, Thika West Sub-County, where it was reportedly feeding on dumped poultry remains.

KWS said residents quickly surrounded the hyena, chased it down, killed it, and proceeded to slaughter it before wildlife response teams could arrive at the scene.

Several individuals are said to have fled with parts of the carcass, including internal organs.

"Members of the public are strongly warned not to handle or consume any meat from the animal," KWS warned.

The wildlife authority emphasized that hyenas, being scavengers, are high-risk carriers of dangerous diseases, including rabies, anthrax, brucellosis, and foodborne infections such as salmonella and E. coli.

KWS advised anyone who may have come into contact with the carcass to seek immediate medical attention and urged those who may have taken the meat to surrender it to authorities without delay.

The agency also reminded the public that the killing and consumption of wildlife is illegal under Kenyan law and carries severe penalties.

It concluded by urging Kenyans to prioritize their health and safety, reiterating its message: "Protect your health. Say no to bush meat."