Kenya: Gachagua Claims Ruto Has 'Crossed Red Line' Over Akorino 'Summons'

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sharply criticized President William Ruto, accusing him of "crossing the red line" following reports that members of the Akorino Church were summoned to State House.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Gachagua alleged that the President's actions, combined with recent police operations in Kiambu County, amounted to targeted persecution of a section of the community.

"William Ruto, you have now crossed the red line," Gachagua said.

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"Destroying our cultural shrine and sending police to beat and humiliate our elders is declaring war on our community."

He further claimed that the summoning of Akorino members to State House was intended to "sanitize" the government amid accusations of profiling and mistreatment.

'Betrayal'

Gachagua also took aim at those who attended the alleged invitation, accusing them of betraying the community.

"For the Akorino going to State House, please speak for your stomachs, not us. You join the long list of traitors who have turned against their own to fill their stomachs. Sh100 million has been prepared for you," he alleged, without providing evidence.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions in Githunguri, Kiambu County, where a disputed parcel of land has sparked clashes between residents and security forces.

Two days ago, police fired tear gas to disperse groups of elders and youths protesting what they described as the unlawful conversion of community land for an affordable housing project.

The situation briefly turned volatile as confrontations broke out between demonstrators and police.

Trouble reportedly began when police officers blocked access roads to prevent members of the Kikuyu Council of Elders from reaching the contested 58-acre parcel.

The heavy security presence further heightened tensions, with residents gathering in small groups across Githunguri town.

Community elders insist the land was historically set aside as a cultural shrine and should not be repurposed without public participation.

They warned against any development on the site, terming it illegal and a violation of community rights.