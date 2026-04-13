Somalia: Somaliland MP Urges Elon Musk's X to Recognize Somaliland Identity

Hargeisa — A Somaliland lawmaker has called on Elon Musk and social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to address what he described as a lack of digital recognition for Somaliland users, urging the company to include the Republic of Somaliland in its identity verification system.

In an official letter dated April 11, Hon. Abdilahi Mohamed Ahmed (Gacmadheere), a Member of Parliament, said Somaliland users are currently required to select Somalia when verifying their identity on X, a requirement he argued does not reflect their national identity.

"I am writing on behalf of the citizens of Somaliland, who use X daily. Our presence on the platform continues to grow rapidly. However, we face a significant barrier: Somaliland is not recognized as a separate country in the X identity verification system," the lawmaker said in the letter.

He added that the current system creates obstacles for Somaliland users, particularly in accessing verification features and fully utilizing the platform for professional, business, and civic engagement.

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"Somaliland users must select Somalia, which does not reflect our identity. This exclusion creates obstacles for Somalilanders, blocking account verification and limiting full use of X for personal, business, journalistic, or civic needs," he wrote.

Somaliland reclaimed its independence in 1991 and has since maintained relative stability, democratic governance, and functioning state institutions for more than three decades, despite lacking broad international recognition. It has managed to sustain a comparatively stable political environment in a volatile region, holding regular elections and preserving internal security. Israel formally recognized Somaliland on December 25, 2025, marking a significant diplomatic development.

The MP said Somaliland has one of the most active online communities in East Africa, with citizens using X to connect globally, promote trade, and advocate democratic values, including freedom of expression.

"We respectfully urge you to take immediate action to ensure fairness and digital inclusion by adding the Republic of Somaliland as a supported country in the X identity verification system," the letter stated.

He also expressed readiness to collaborate with X to facilitate the process, calling the move an important step toward ensuring equal access and participation for Somaliland users.

"Recognizing Somaliland on this esteemed platform would empower citizens and show X's commitment to access and real communities," he said.

X has not publicly responded to the request.

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(Reporting by Mohamed Duale, Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)