Somalia: Somaliland Ministry Performs (C-Section), Saves Goat Life

Hargeisa — Somaliland's Ministry of Livestock Development has successfully carried out a complex cesarean section (C-section) on a goat that was unable to give birth, underscoring growing capacity in animal healthcare services in the country.

The procedure, described by officials as highly technical, was conducted at the ministry's newly established veterinary facility, which is equipped with modern medical tools and adheres to high sanitation standards.

Ministry said the operation reflects ongoing efforts to improve livestock health services, a critical sector for Somaliland's economy and rural livelihoods.

"This intervention demonstrates the ministry's commitment to advancing veterinary care and safeguarding the wellbeing of livestock," the ministry said in a statement, noting that such services are essential for pastoralist communities that rely heavily on animal husbandry.

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The ministry added that the new facility enables veterinarians to perform a range of advanced procedures, including emergency cesarean sections, treatment of severe injuries, fracture repair, and other life-saving surgical interventions.

Livestock remains the backbone of Somaliland's economy, supporting millions of pastoralists across the country. Officials say expanding access to modern veterinary services is key to improving productivity, resilience and food security in rural areas.

The successful operation is expected to further boost confidence among livestock owners in public veterinary services, as authorities continue to scale up investments in animal health infrastructure.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale, Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)