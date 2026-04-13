Zimbabwe and Zambia Sign U.S.$2 Billion Railway Line MOU

Zimbabwe and Zambia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop the Lion's Den-Kafue railway line, a project aimed at enhancing regional trade and economic connectivity in southern Africa.

The agreement was formalised on Saturday by Zimbabwe's Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, and his Zambian counterpart, Frank Tayali, during the Emerging Railways Properties (Pvt) Limited (ERP) Council of Ministers meeting in Victoria Falls.

The 311-kilometre railway will link Kafue in Zambia to Lion's Den in Zimbabwe, traversing Chirundu, Hurungwe National Park, Makuti Denis, and Chakuti. It will include 16 stations and two marshalling yards, constructed on the 1067 mm Cape Gauge with provisions for future standard gauge upgrades.

Officials highlight the route's potential to reduce transit distances significantly: 800 km shorter to the Beira port compared with the North-South corridor, 1,000 km shorter to South African ports, and 500 km shorter to Dar es Salaam, lowering logistics costs for regional trade.

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Permanent Secretary in Zimbabwe's Ministry of Transport, Engineer Joy Makumbe, emphasised the strategic importance of Mozambique's cooperation for uninterrupted access to the Beira corridor.

"This railway is projected at US$2.18 billion and will follow the existing highway alignment, with 94 km in Zambia and 217 km in Zimbabwe. Rehabilitation of the 445 km Zimbabwean stretch to the Machipanda border post will ensure seamless cargo movement to the Mozambican coast," she said.