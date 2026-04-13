Namibia: Livestock Sector Generates N$2.1 Billion in Foreign Exchange - Minister Zaamwani

Namibia remains the only African country with concurrent access to export beef to the United States, China, Norway, and the European Union, generating over N$2.1 billion in foreign exchange in 2025.

This was said by the minister of agriculture, fisheries, water and Land reform Inge Zaamwani during her budget speech in parliament on Friday.

She said this reinforces the sector's role as a key economic pillar supporting exports.

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She noted that in the 2025/26 financial year, the livestock sector contributed about 3.5% to the country's gross domestic product and currently supports over 45 000 direct jobs in primary production and 12 000 high-value technical roles in export and processing facilities.

"The livestock value chain stands as Namibia's largest agricultural employer, sustaining the livelihoods of approximately 70% of our people," she said.

The minister further informed the august House that the government has invested in safeguarding both animal health and export market access, with over 319 000 head of cattle vaccinated against foot-and-mouth disease and nearly 800 000 against contagious bovine pleuropneumonia north of the veterinary cordon fence.

Also speaking during the same session, deputy agriculture minister Ruthy Masake highlighted that about 3 000 tonnes of fish were caught from rivers, lakes, and dams, generating close to N$240 million and supporting over 280 000 riparian community members and fish traders.

"Namibia's aquaculture sector produced approximately 700 metric tonnes of fish in 2025, employing 509 people across marine and freshwater subsectors," she added.

The deputy minister further noted an increase in potential investors in initiatives involving aquatic products.

"Private investment interest is strong, particularly in seaweed, Atlantic salmon, and abalone projects at Lüderitz," she said.