Ugandan Troops Lead Humanitarian Outreach in Somalia's Lower Shabelle

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), operating under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), in collaboration with partner forces, has conducted a Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) outreach in the recently liberated town of Mubarak in the Lower Shabelle region.

The mission delivered essential humanitarian assistance and medical services to local communities as part of ongoing stabilization efforts.

During the outreach, relief supplies were distributed to more than 300 households. The assistance package included food items, household essentials, and basic medical supplies. In addition, UPDF medical personnel established a temporary medical camp where residents received treatment for common illnesses and other non-emergency conditions.

The Sector 1 Commander, Brigadier General Jackson Kayanja, stated that the intervention was designed to support communities affected by prolonged conflict while strengthening cooperation and trust between civilians and security forces.

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"This outreach is part of our broader CIMIC efforts to support stabilization in newly secured areas, enhance collaboration with local communities, and create conditions necessary for recovery," he said.

The Battle Group 44 Commander, Colonel Owinyi Akena, commended Sector 1 leadership and partner forces for their continued efforts in supporting the population of Mubarak. He reaffirmed the mission's commitment to working closely with Somali security forces to further weaken the capabilities of extremist groups operating in the region.

He noted that sustained coordination between AUSSOM forces and the Somali National Army (SNAF) remains critical in consolidating gains and enhancing long-term stability.

The event was attended by senior dignitaries, including the Deputy Commander of the Somali National Army Land Forces, Brigadier General Abdullahi Ciro, alongside AUSSOM and Somali National Army troops, international partners, asset commanders, and other senior and junior military officers.

The UPDF reaffirmed its commitment to supporting peace support operations, humanitarian outreach, and stabilization efforts in Somalia through continued collaboration with regional and international partners.