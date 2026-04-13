Somalia: Somali President Marks 66th Anniversary of National Army With Military Display

12 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Sunday attended ceremonies marking the 66th anniversary of the founding of the Somali National Army at the Ministry of Defence in Mogadishu, where officials showcased what they described as improved military capability.

Large formations of troops took part in the event, alongside displays of modern combat vehicles and advanced military aircraft, according to statements from the presidency.

The exhibition highlighted efforts to strengthen the army's capacity, equipment and training, as authorities pointed to gains achieved in recent years, including operations that reclaimed territory previously held by militant groups.

Officials said the anniversary underscored the armed forces' evolving role in national security and ongoing campaigns aimed at stabilising areas long affected by insurgent violence.

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