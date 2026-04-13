Somalia Defence Minister Congratulates Troops On Army's 66th Anniversary

12 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi on Sunday congratulated members of the Somali National Army on the 66th anniversary of its founding, praising their role in safeguarding the country's sovereignty and unity.

In a statement, Fiqi extended his congratulations to officers, non-commissioned officers, soldiers and their families, describing the anniversary as carrying "great national significance" and symbolizing the army's long history and sacrifices.

He said the Somali National Army has played a vital role in defending the country, protecting independence and preserving national cohesion, while acknowledging the ongoing contributions of troops engaged in security operations.

The minister also reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to improving the army's capacity, including efforts to enhance training, equipment and the welfare of personnel to enable them to carry out their duties effectively.

Fiqi commended the forces for their "dedication and bravery" and expressed hope for continued success and progress for the military.

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