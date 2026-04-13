South Africa: Illegal Border Crossings Drop As Enforcement Intensifies

Enhanced border enforcement measures during the 2026 Easter period have led to a 24% decline in illegal crossings, according to the Border Management Authority (BMA).

Presenting the operational report during a media briefing on Sunday in Pretoria, Commissioner Michael Masiapato said 4 763 travellers were intercepted while attempting to enter or exit South Africa illegally, down from 6 253 recorded during the 2025 Easter period.

Of those intercepted, 3 170 were undocumented persons, 998 were classified as undesirables, and 595 were deemed inadmissible for reasons including fraudulent visas and invalid travel documents.

Masiapato attributed the decline to strengthened enforcement strategies, including the deployment of drones, destruction of illegal crossing infrastructure, and increased patrols along key routes such as the Limpopo and Caledon rivers.

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"All travellers intercepted without documents were fingerprinted, declared undesirable for five years and deported to their respective countries in accordance with the immigration Act," he said.

As in the previous periods, the Commissioner said the majority of the intercepted individuals were Basotho nationals, followed by Mozambicans, Zimbabweans, Swati nationals, Malawians and Ethiopians.

"Notably, the total number of interceptions reflects a decrease when compared to the 6 253 recorded during the 2025 Easter period. This represents a reduction of approximately 24% and can be attributed to the deterrent effect of enhanced enforcement measures," he said.

He added that the enhanced enforcement measures include the deployment of drones, the continued arresting of facilitators, the destruction of makeshift boats and the removal of the anchors and erstwhile ropes used to facilitate illegal crossings/migration, particularly along the Limpopo and Caledon rivers.

The BMA also recorded an increase in arrests of facilitators aiding illegal migration, with 138 individuals apprehended, a 22% rise from the previous year. These suspects were handed over to the South African Police Service and charged accordingly.

During the operation, authorities conducted 42 joint law enforcement operations, including roadblocks, and carried out over 3 000 foot patrols and patrols across 159 hotspot areas.

In addition, border guards intercepted four vehicles being smuggled out of the country, while drugs, including 557 kg of cannabis and 48 kg of narcotics, were seized at ports of entry such as Jeppes Reef Border Post and OR Tambo International Airport.

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Masiapato said the results demonstrate the effectiveness of integrated border management efforts and the use of technology to enhance operational capability.

"The successful execution of the Easter operations stands as clear evidence of a maturing, integrated border management capability, one that is responsive, coordinated, and firmly committed to safeguarding the country's sovereignty.

"The BMA's performance reflects not only operational excellence on the ground, but also the resolve of a capable institution that continues to evolve, adapt and deliver tangible results for the people of South Africa," he said. - SAnews.gov.za