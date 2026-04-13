South Africa Gets First HIV Prevention Jab

· South Africa received 37,920 doses of the HIV prevention injection Lenacapavir on 7 April 2026, marking a major step in fighting new infections.

· The United States said the delivery shows strong cooperation and that the long acting injection could improve prevention for people at high risk.

South Africa has received its first batch of a new HIV prevention injection that could change how the disease is stopped.

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The Department of Health said the country received 37,920 doses of Lenacapavir on 7 April 2026. The United States Embassy said this is a major moment in the global fight against HIV and Aids.

Lenacapavir is given as an injection twice a year. This makes it easier for people to stay protected compared to taking daily pills.

The United States Mission to South Africa said the delivery shows strong cooperation between the two countries. It also highlights the role of American medical innovation.

United States Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell the Third said the country is proud to support this step through its partnership with the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

"This achievement demonstrates the power of international collaboration and American innovation in advancing public health," said Bozell.

He said the United States remains committed to ending the HIV and Aids epidemic and supporting health systems around the world.

Health experts say Lenacapavir has shown very strong results in trials. It can almost completely stop new infections in people who are at high risk.

The injection is mainly for people who weigh more than 35 kilograms and are at greater risk of getting HIV. It offers a long lasting option for prevention.

South Africa is the first country in Africa to approve this twice yearly injection for HIV prevention. This could help many people who struggle to take daily medication.