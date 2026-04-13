Uganda: Pistol Recovered As Police Arrest 16 in Entebbe Crackdown

Police in Entebbe Municipality have recovered a pistol following an intelligence-led operation conducted on Saturday, April 11, 2026, across the areas of Wamala, Buzzi, Lutaba, and Ssisa Village in Wakiso District.

The operation, carried out by security personnel, targeted houses under construction in Hossana Estate and Jomayi Estate, as well as several known gambling points.

Authorities say the crackdown was prompted by public concern over an individual suspected of possessing an illegal firearm.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson SP Racheal Kawala, a total of 16 suspects were arrested during the coordinated exercise.

One of the suspects, identified as Ronald Segujja, later led officers to the recovery of the pistol, which has since been secured as an exhibit.

"This operation was informed by credible intelligence and community concerns, and it has resulted in the successful recovery of an illegal firearm," SP Kawala said.

All suspects remain in police custody and are expected to be produced before court in due course as investigations continue.