Somalia: Somali Lower House Speaker Chairs Standing Committee Meeting, New Members Sworn in

Mogadishu — Speaker of Somalia's Lower House Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur on Sunday chaired a meeting of the chamber's standing committee in Mogadishu, where lawmakers were briefed on political developments and new officials were sworn in.

The session, held at Villa Hargeisa, opened with the speaker informing members about his recent visit to Baidoa, the interim administrative capital of South West State. He also addressed recent changes in the regional administration and federal government efforts related to the selection of South West leadership.

During the meeting, the Lower House's chief clerk Mohamed Abdullahi Hassan Nuh administered the oath of office to newly appointed lawmaker Abdulqadir Mohamed Nur Jama, who officially joined the 11th Federal Parliament.

Deputy ministers were also sworn in, including Deputy Minister of Planning Ismail Eid Mohamed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Hassan Mohamed Ali, and Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources Nadiifo Adan Isaaq.

The meeting forms part of the Lower House's regular activities aimed at advancing legislative work and strengthening parliamentary oversight, according to officials.