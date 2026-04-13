Somalia: Security Chiefs Hold Talks in Baidoa to Boost Cooperation With Local Authorities and Media

Baidoa, Somalia — Mahad Mohamed Salad, head of Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), and Somali Police Commissioner Asad Osman Abdullahi held meetings in Baidoa with local officials and media representatives aimed at strengthening security coordination, authorities said.

The two officials met members of the Baidoa district administration in South West State, where discussions focused on enhancing cooperation between local authorities and security agencies to reinforce stability in the city and surrounding areas.

They also held a separate consultative session with representatives of independent and local media outlets operating in the region. The talks addressed the role of media in public awareness campaigns and the importance of close collaboration between journalists and security institutions.

During the meetings, the officials emphasized the need for joint efforts among administrators, media organizations and security agencies to maintain overall security and stability, according to a statement.