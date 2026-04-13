Namibia: Ministry Relocates Flood-Affected Crops in Zambezi

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform has started relocating 57.5 tonnes of salvageable crops of flood-affected residents in the Zambezi region.

The ministry's intervention follows historically severe floods in the region, which have already wiped out thousands of hectares of cropland, threatening food security.

Ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda on Saturday said they have deployed about 10 tractors for crop relocation to higher grounds.

He added that so far, they have helped 14 farmers, whose crop fields were successfully relocated to the Masokotwani, Zilitene, Machita, Lusu, Mbilajwe, Miyako, Linyanti, and Sangwali areas.

"We will continue relocating these crops until 17 April. Afterwards, we will review to inform farmers for next steps forward. Furthermore, we are also looking into options to assist affected livestock grazing areas," he stated.

Muyunda revealed that the ministry has provided 10 000-litre water tanks to the relocation centres for flood victims, and more tanks will be provided soon.

"Arrangements to supply relocation centres with mobile sanitation facilities are also underway. This intervention is necessary as it recognises the effort and investment that these farmers have made, particularly given that the majority of inhabitants in the region rely on subsistence farming for their livelihoods," he said.