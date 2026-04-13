Rwanda: Kagame Congratulates Djibouti President On Re-Election

12 April 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Prince Ruzigana

President Paul Kagame on Sunday, April 12, held a phone conversation with his Djiboutian counterpart Ismail Omar Guelleh, during which he congratulated him on his re-election as president of the Horn of Africa nation.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, Djibouti pledge to strengthen cooperation

"I look forward to continuing to deepen the strong, longstanding ties between the people of Djibouti and Rwanda, and to working closely together to advance our shared priorities for growth and prosperity," Kagame wrote in a post on X on Sunday, April 12.

Guelleh, 78, secured another five-year term after winning 97.8 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results of the April 10 elections. His main challenger received just over two percent.

Voter turnout exceeded 80 percent.

ALSO READ: Nduhungirehe in Djibouti to lobby for Mushikiwabo's Francophonie candidacy

Djibouti has built close diplomatic and economic ties with Rwanda over the years.

These ties have grown through a number of agreements signed in 2017 and 2023, covering areas such as agriculture, tourism, ICT, and investment.

Leaders from both countries have continued to stress the need to expand trade and strengthen regional integration, especially within Eastern Africa, while also exploring cooperation in transport and investment.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.