South Africa: Western Cape Ramps Up Foot and Mouth Vaccination Drive - South African News Briefs - April 13, 2026

Western Cape Boosts Foot and Mouth Response with More Vaccines

The Western Cape government has strengthened its response to the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak, reports EWN. It said the latest batch of 50,000 vaccines procured will boost efforts to contain the outbreak. This brings the total number of doses received to about 220,000. The Department of Agriculture says the rollout, supported by strong collaboration between government and the private sector, is key to containing the disease. Officials remain confident that the expanded vaccination programme will help curb the spread and eventually bring the outbreak under control.

Police Sergeant Linked to Cartels and Tender Fraud to Apply for Bail

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Organized Crime Unit police Sergeant, Fannie Nkosi, is set to expect to apply for bail at the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court, said SABC News. Nkosi was arrested by the police’s Madlanga task team, following a raid at his private property in Pretoria. He faces multiple charges, including possession of illegal ammunition and explosives, defeating the ends of justice, and failing to secure firearms. Nkosi has also been linked to alleged dealings between senior police officials and suspected cartel figures. He was also allegedly involved in tender manipulation at the Tshwane Metro municipality.

Cape Town Mayor Hill-Lewis Takes Helm of Democratic Alliance

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has been elected as the Democratic Alliance’s new Federal Leader, reports EWN. Hill-Lewis won the internal race against Sibusiso Dyonase, the party’s caucus leader in Sedibeng. He succeeds John Steenhuisen, who chose not to run for re-election to focus on his ministerial responsibilities. Hill-Lewis pledged to lead the party over the next three years. He said that this was a position he had long aspired to hold.

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