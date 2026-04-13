Malawi: 8 Prison Inmates Secure Placements in Malawi's Public Universities

Eight inmates from various prison formations across Malawi have achieved a rare academic milestone after being selected to join different public universities following the release of the 2026 university selection results last week.

Officials from the Malawi Prison Service have confirmed the development, describing it as a powerful example of rehabilitation through education and a growing commitment to transforming inmates' lives behind bars.

According to Prison Service spokesperson Steven Meke, the selected inmates come from Zomba Central Prison, Blantyre Prison, Lilongwe Prison, Mzimba Prison, and Mzuzu Prison.

He said the inmates have been placed across several higher learning institutions. Happy Thomson has been selected to the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources, while Soliam Mtambo has secured a place at the University of Malawi.

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Further, Finias Mlenje, Lovemore Phiri, and Chikondi Chileka have been admitted to the Mzuzu University, while Shaban Kwgedi and Kenneth Mgabu have also been selected to the University of Malawi. Chipiliro Witca has been placed at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences.

Meke has since appealed for continued support from stakeholders, stressing that education remains a key pillar in the rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders back into society. He said the achievement reflects the Prison Service's broader vision of turning correctional facilities into spaces of reform, learning, and second chances.

However, it remains unclear whether the selected inmates will be granted presidential pardon or special arrangements to allow them physically attend university studies outside prison facilities, a factor that will determine how they proceed with their academic journey.