Kenya Eyes Free Trade Agreement With India to Boost Exports

Nairobi — Kenya is considering a Free Trade Agreement with India as it seeks to boost exports and address a widening trade imbalance.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said Nairobi is ready to deepen commercial ties with New Delhi through a structured trade framework.

"Perhaps it's time that Kenya and India went a notch higher and discussed a free trade agreement... it is long overdue," Mudavadi said.

Kenya's exports to India stood at about Sh19.9 billion ($147.5 million), compared to imports of over Sh275.1 billion ($2.03 billion), highlighting a significant trade gap.

India remains a major supplier of pharmaceuticals, machinery, textiles and refined petroleum products, while Kenya mainly exports tea, coffee and horticultural produce.

The proposed FTA is part of Kenya's broader strategy to expand trade ties with key global partners and diversify export markets.

Kenya is already implementing trade arrangements with China and has concluded a deal with the European Union, while also pursuing agreements with the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

If finalized, the India pact would strengthen Kenya's export growth prospects and deepen economic relations with one of its largest trading partners.