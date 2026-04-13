Malawi: Witchcraft Killings Surge - 11 Elderly Slaughtered in Four Months As Fear Grips Malawi

A chilling wave of violence is sweeping across Malawi, with 11 elderly people brutally killed in just the first four months of this year over accusations of witchcraft--an alarming escalation that is sending shockwaves through communities and exposing a deepening human rights crisis.

The disturbing figures are contained in a report by the Malawi Network of Older Persons Organisation, whose Executive Director Andrew Kavala warned that the country is sitting on a ticking time bomb. The latest killings follow 22 similar deaths recorded throughout the whole of 2025, painting a grim picture of a crisis that is not only persisting--but accelerating.

"Over 300 elderly persons have been killed since 2015 after being accused of practising witchcraft. This is alarming," Kavala said, his words capturing the scale of a tragedy that has largely unfolded in silence.

Behind the killings lies a dangerous mix of fear, myth, and superstition--forces that continue to turn vulnerable elderly citizens into targets. Kavala also revealed a disturbing parallel trend: a surge in rape cases targeting older persons, compounding their vulnerability and deepening the crisis.

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He has since called on traditional leaders, legal professionals, and human rights advocates to urgently step in and confront what is fast becoming a national emergency.

The crisis was further laid bare during a seminar on Access to Justice for Older Persons hosted at the University of Malawi, where experts warned that laws alone are failing to protect the elderly.

Law lecturer Andrea Manda described the discussions as a wake-up call. "We, as a country, have the 2024 Older Persons Act which seeks to promote the rights of the elderly. However, it is clear that there is a lot that needs to be done to ensure that they are actually enjoying these rights," Manda said.

He added that the situation should inspire a new generation of lawyers to take up the fight for justice.

But as the killings continue, the question grows louder and more urgent: how many more must die before protection becomes reality?

For many elderly Malawians, the danger is no longer distant--it is immediate, brutal, and often fatal. And unless decisive action is taken, the shadows of fear, suspicion, and violence threaten to consume even more lives.